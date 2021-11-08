Monavale Tops One Day Trading Volume of $490,643.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $1,413.78 or 0.02135817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $490,643.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00344562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

