monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNDY opened at $350.74 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $425.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.87.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.69% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

