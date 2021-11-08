MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 13.6% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) traded up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 135,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,126,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.
About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
