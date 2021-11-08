MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 13.6% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) traded up 13.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 135,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,126,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 172.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.