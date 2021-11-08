Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.08.

MNR stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

