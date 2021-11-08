Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

