Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 667,064 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

