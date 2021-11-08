Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 1,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,183,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

