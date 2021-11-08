Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $170.53 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $903.51 million and $170.53 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $413.43 or 0.00627284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00080192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00084114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00095727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.52 or 0.07151668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,109.09 or 0.98787959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,145,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,185,399 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.