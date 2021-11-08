Morgan Stanley Acquires 51,744 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $57,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

