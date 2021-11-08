Morgan Stanley Acquires 572,046 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $58,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 157,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 131,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after buying an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 280,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

