Morgan Stanley Buys 148,709 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $54,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $129.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

