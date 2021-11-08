Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,134,667 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,134,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,847,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

