Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,666,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,066,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,751,000 after buying an additional 171,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

