Morgan Stanley Has $54.98 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.80% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $54,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $279.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $283.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average is $266.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.