Morgan Stanley Has $56.16 Million Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 385,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,433 shares of company stock valued at $917,897 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

