Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,042,072 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of CEMEX worth $53,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 55.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 52.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

