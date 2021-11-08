Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

TMVWY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

