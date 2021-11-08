Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $247.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

