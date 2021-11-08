Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $267.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $247.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $161.20 and a 12 month high of $254.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

