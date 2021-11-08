Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.17.

NYSE:MSI traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.60. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $161.20 and a one year high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 328.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

