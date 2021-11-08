MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.71 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and $11.31 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

