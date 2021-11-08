Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.18 on Monday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.