Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €277.83 ($326.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEURV. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.