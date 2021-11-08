Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.57

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 21099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

