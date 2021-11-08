My DeFi Pet Price Tops $2.57 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00003966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $17.65 million and $2.16 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00080243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00080307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.41 or 1.00142755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.97 or 0.07146897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00787493 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

