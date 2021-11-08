Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

