NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $82,139,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,180,000.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

