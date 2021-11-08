National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.27

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 43003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NABZY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

