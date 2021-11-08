National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.