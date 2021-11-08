National Bankshares Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.26.

CNQ opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.32 and a 52-week high of C$54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

