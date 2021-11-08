National Pension Service Acquires 1,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Workday worth $59,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Workday by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Workday by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.58, a P/E/G ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $292.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.96.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

