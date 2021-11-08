National Pension Service Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $68,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

