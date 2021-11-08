National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $57,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Argus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.