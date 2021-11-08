National Pension Service Has $66.29 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $66,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $330.60. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

