National Pension Service Has $78.25 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $78,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $322.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.73. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

