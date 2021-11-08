National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MetLife were worth $73,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MET opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

