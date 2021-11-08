Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $93.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

