Needham & Company LLC Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $370.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $343.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

