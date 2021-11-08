Needham & Company LLC Trims NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price to $14.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NXTC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $603,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

