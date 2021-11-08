Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.32 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Neo has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $47.00 or 0.00072118 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $287.74 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

