NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million and a PE ratio of 99.95. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

