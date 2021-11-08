NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million and a PE ratio of 99.95. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
