NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.