Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

NEPH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 9,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEPH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

