NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,276 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

