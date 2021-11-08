Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,021,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $652.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

