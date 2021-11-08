Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Nevro worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,457,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nevro by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVRO opened at $111.06 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.