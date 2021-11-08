New BitShares (NBS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.73 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $49.96 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00080912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00081789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,742.36 or 0.99683933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.70 or 0.07119997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021041 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

