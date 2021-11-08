New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded up $3.77 on Monday, hitting $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.