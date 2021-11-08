New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

