NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.21 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -106.57 DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.82 $1.37 billion $4.52 25.25

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -338.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 7 0 2.55 DTE Energy 1 5 3 1 2.40

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $82.29, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $129.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19% DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats DTE Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

